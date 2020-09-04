Law enforcement: “Make sure you have a designated driver”

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working to prevent crashes this holiday weekend.

State troopers and local law enforcement officers want to remind those to celebrate responsibly.

“This is a warning to all drivers. If you are planning to be on the road and you are going to celebrate with alcoholic beverages, make sure you have a designated driver,” said Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole.

Poole says there will be a lot of people on the road during the unofficial end to summer. He says to prevent drunk driving crashes, everyone needs to make smart decisions.

According to Highway Safety, State Troopers and deputies will look out for impaired drivers. Poole says if caught drinking and driving, you will be arrested.

“I just want everybody to know that if you get pulled over this weekend by a state trooper or any other law enforcement and you are over .08, you are going to jail,” explained Poole.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were nearly 400 people killed in traffic crashes in the United States during Labor Day weekend in 2018. In 2019, the Georgia State Patrol reported nine people were killed in crashes during Labor Day weekend.

Poole says this is unacceptable because drinking and driving is preventable.

“We can save lives and we can reduce injuries and crashes if you don’t get behind the wheel of an automobile when you have been drinking,” said Poole.

The Highway Safety Director says people must do the following to stay safe on the road:

-Plan a ride home before going out.

-Do not let anyone drink and drive.If hosting a party, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

-Wear a seat belt.

“We can guarantee that if you wear your seat belt that it will help your chances to survive a crash,” said Poole.