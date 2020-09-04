It’s the Law: Protests and federal enforcement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
President Trump paid a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin to tour businesses destroyed in riots after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The President held a round table with law enforcement where he stated the governor could have requested federal help earlier.
J Davis explains the President’s role when it comes to calling in federal law enforcement for states and local cities. Davis also explains if mayors and governors have the right to refuse additional federal forces.
