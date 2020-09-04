Macon men sentenced to prison for car break-ins, stolen pistols

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Macon men on probation will see federal prison time after breaking into multiple cars in a north Macon neighborhood.
A judge sentenced 23-year-old Quenshon Robinson to 34 months in prison. And 23-year-old Deshae Floyd received 27 months in prison. Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive and possess stolen firearms after breaking into multiple cars the morning of February 16, 2019.
Bibb County deputies say they arrested the two men while trying to leave the area. And deputies say the men were caught with two stolen pistols and ammunition.
“Stolen firearms lead to violence in our streets, and our office will aggressively prosecute those who choose to buy, sell or possess stolen guns. These two repeat criminal offenders will now have several years in federal prison to think about the dangers of stealing guns,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts