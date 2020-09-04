Man charged with dog fighting, cruelty to animals in Jones County

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
6
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies make an arrest in a dog fighting incident in Jones County. Community complaints led deputies to the Kingsview area last Friday. That’s where deputies reported finding dogs in poor condition and with old injuries.

Deputies arrested 25-year old Shadaar Williams. He is charged with six counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of fighting dogs.

Deputies say they seized the dogs, two dogs of which had just finished fighting when deputies arrived. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says more arrests in connection to dog fighting are expected.

