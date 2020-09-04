UPDATE (Friday, September 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 4, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/4/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  279,354 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 4.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 920 4956.63 23 82
Atkinson 416 4994 3 53
Bacon 533 4673.8 10 40
Baker 71 2278.56 3 16
Baldwin 1765 3972.72 52 131
Banks 395 1976.78 6 54
Barrow 1857 2149.73 41 221
Bartow 2520 2274.96 73 248
Ben Hill 650 3905.08 16 70
Berrien 404 2095.87 9 19
Bibb 5486 3605.65 131 788
Bleckley 375 2921.02 17 23
Brantley 315 1640.45 8 26
Brooks 483 3071.15 22 52
Bryan 891 2276.62 9 71
Bulloch 2299 2893.02 22 124
Burke 683 3057.02 9 72
Butts 571 2268.21 41 49
Calhoun 228 3609.31 7 44
Camden 1071 1986.13 7 40
Candler 367 3386.55 16 20
Carroll 2404 2001.35 63 148
Catoosa 914 1329.05 16 63
Charlton 580 4377.03 6 19
Chatham 7282 2492.33 130 671
Chattahoochee 1376 12801.19 2 13
Chattooga 615 2483.24 6 36
Cherokee 5095 1910.98 80 437
Clarke 3410 2627.54 32 176
Clay 114 3992.99 2 8
Clayton 6618 2170.99 146 617
Clinch 306 4597.36 4 25
Cobb 17479 2210.89 401 1612
Coffee 1845 4286.51 38 266
Colquitt 1804 3974.18 27 139
Columbia 3266 2058.87 46 155
Cook 517 2964.96 11 52
Coweta 2308 1518.41 31 111
Crawford 154 1259.4 3 26
Crisp 480 2153.53 15 64
Dade 214 1324.09 4 14
Dawson 711 2631.29 7 70
Decatur 1012 3844.69 22 78
DeKalb 16900 2130.73 311 1893
Dodge 344 1687.52 7 29
Dooly 292 2179.1 14 49
Dougherty 3001 3337.97 180 612
Douglas 3227 2124.34 67 371
Early 423 4169.13 32 34
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1140 1780.53 18 79
Elbert 512 2702.56 1 29
Emanuel 810 3573.95 22 62
Evans 380 3555.72 5 29
Fannin 484 1838.91 8 38
Fayette 1613 1372.25 40 83
Floyd 2446 2448.06 34 195
Forsyth 3281 1299.37 36 273
Franklin 596 2554.76 11 46
Fulton 25439 2314.36 535 2203
Gilmer 763 2428.62 9 75
Glascock 35 1157.02 2 4
Glynn 3141 3650.33 78 240
Gordon 1577 2716.67 31 106
Grady 686 2795.44 15 85
Greene 465 2484.37 20 51
Gwinnett 24870 2560.89 351 2505
Habersham 1390 3034.93 65 189
Hall 8023 3888.07 130 869
Hancock 368 4491.64 39 59
Haralson 350 1139.25 8 23
Harris 737 2123.19 21 81
Hart 431 1650.9 11 57
Heard 176 1422.8 5 12
Henry 4529 1888.14 84 178
Houston 2735 1741.61 71 345
Irwin 233 2470.05 4 29
Jackson 1609 2153.95 27 133
Jasper 192 1352.21 4 19
Jeff Davis 659 4350.41 12 41
Jefferson 700 4571.28 19 68
Jenkins 342 3987.87 25 56
Johnson 353 3653.87 14 48
Jones 475 1661.36 4 42
Lamar 328 1695.35 16 35
Lanier 275 2656.75 5 15
Laurens 1379 2915.68 50 118
Lee 641 2138.73 25 97
Liberty 945 1526.56 18 103
Lincoln 200 2461.54 7 24
Long 191 959.08 3 13
Lowndes 3565 3024.31 72 184
Lumpkin 772 2283.89 12 79
Macon 211 1624.58 10 45
Madison 554 1835.84 8 51
Marion 178 2146.39 6 18
McDuffie 528 2444.78 13 63
McIntosh 261 1791.72 6 24
Meriwether 499 2373.93 11 66
Miller 222 3851.49 1 10
Mitchell 721 3268.95 45 139
Monroe 601 2167.56 43 77
Montgomery 236 2558.54 3 17
Morgan 429 2241.61 2 30
Murray 725 1800.75 4 42
Muscogee 5580 2911.92 146 610
Newton 2371 2110.29 63 236
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16307 0 134 591
Oconee 593 1420.8 20 55
Oglethorpe 286 1876.64 11 43
Paulding 2403 1392.7 39 137
Peach 578 2111.42 18 93
Pickens 533 1589.62 7 51
Pierce 532 2721.92 14 62
Pike 287 1521.74 8 26
Polk 1265 2909.25 16 82
Pulaski 238 2184.89 8 28
Putnam 634 2896.96 20 66
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 293 1724.95 6 39
Randolph 318 4708.32 27 54
Richmond 6191 3061.21 137 502
Rockdale 1695 1784.96 33 195
Schley 96 1819.91 2 13
Screven 305 2194.24 9 38
Seminole 303 3722.36 8 23
Spalding 1202 1739.26 54 163
Stephens 882 3350.05 28 91
Stewart 373 6085.82 11 73
Sumter 877 2983.09 60 187
Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 704 2770.45 7 53
Taylor 163 2048.25 7 26
Telfair 355 2269.24 13 33
Terrell 321 3791.19 31 73
Thomas 1446 3254.48 54 156
Tift 1560 3820.72 51 195
Toombs 1128 4180.41 28 87
Towns 221 1836.46 6 25
Treutlen 225 3294.77 5 25
Troup 2634 3740.73 89 292
Turner 281 3479.45 21 45
Twiggs 168 2077.67 7 36
Union 511 2016.97 14 62
Unknown 2505 0 3 53
Upson 672 2557.37 58 69
Walker 1107 1590.29 24 53
Walton 1562 1630.24 48 153
Ware 1367 3812.79 46 155
Warren 123 2360.84 5 23
Washington 619 3048.96 6 41
Wayne 998 3329.55 26 84
Webster 40 1568.63 2 9
Wheeler 154 1947.15 8 16
White 571 1797.97 14 84
Whitfield 4079 3896.94 55 216
Wilcox 226 2571.1 20 47
Wilkes 231 2306.77 3 25
Wilkinson 295 3307.55 17 53
Worth 511 2536.99 29 84
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,714,218 (2,432,125 reported molecular tests; 282,093 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 279,354* (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,402 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,931 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, September 4, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

