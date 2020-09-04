Warner Robins drug trafficker sentenced to prison

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A drug trafficker will spend more than 15 years in prison following a federal drug investigation in the Warner Robins area.
A judge sentenced 36-year-old Robert Law, of Lizella, to prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.
Warner Robins police received a tip that Law was trafficking cocaine and other illegal drugs in the area. During a five month investigation in 2018, Law coordinated drug deals through informants. According to the case, Law distributed 1091.1 grams cocaine hydrochloride and 121.67 cocaine base.
“We want to send a clear message that Robert Law’s sentencing illustrates the seriousness that comes with the distribution of large volumes of poison to the community. This sentence appropriately fits the defendant’s level of criminal activity,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division.
Law has previous convictions for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, sale of cocaine and trafficking cocaine.