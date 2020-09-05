UPDATE (Saturday, September 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 5, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/5/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  281,548 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 5.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 930 5010.51 23 83
Atkinson 416 4994 3 53
Bacon 535 4691.34 10 40
Baker 71 2278.56 3 16
Baldwin 1790 4028.99 53 131
Banks 403 2016.82 6 55
Barrow 1880 2176.35 41 221
Bartow 2542 2294.82 74 248
Ben Hill 662 3977.17 17 70
Berrien 410 2127 9 19
Bibb 5500 3614.85 133 788
Bleckley 397 3092.38 17 23
Brantley 315 1640.45 8 26
Brooks 485 3083.87 22 52
Bryan 900 2299.61 9 71
Bulloch 2336 2939.58 22 124
Burke 687 3074.93 9 72
Butts 579 2299.99 41 49
Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 44
Camden 1087 2015.8 7 40
Candler 369 3405 16 20
Carroll 2424 2018 63 150
Catoosa 925 1345.04 16 63
Charlton 583 4399.67 6 19
Chatham 7355 2517.32 131 682
Chattahoochee 1427 13275.65 2 13
Chattooga 632 2551.89 6 38
Cherokee 5144 1929.36 80 439
Clarke 3687 2840.98 34 179
Clay 114 3992.99 2 8
Clayton 6647 2180.5 143 619
Clinch 308 4627.4 5 25
Cobb 17595 2225.56 401 1617
Coffee 1859 4319.04 38 267
Colquitt 1809 3985.2 27 139
Columbia 3297 2078.41 46 158
Cook 521 2987.9 11 53
Coweta 2325 1529.6 31 111
Crawford 156 1275.76 3 26
Crisp 494 2216.34 15 64
Dade 218 1348.84 4 14
Dawson 723 2675.7 7 70
Decatur 1014 3852.29 22 78
DeKalb 17004 2143.85 313 1896
Dodge 343 1682.61 8 29
Dooly 294 2194.03 14 49
Dougherty 3010 3347.98 180 613
Douglas 3238 2131.58 67 372
Early 428 4218.41 32 34
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1152 1799.27 18 79
Elbert 516 2723.67 1 29
Emanuel 815 3596.01 22 62
Evans 382 3574.44 5 30
Fannin 483 1835.11 8 38
Fayette 1624 1381.61 41 84
Floyd 2484 2486.09 34 196
Forsyth 3324 1316.4 36 273
Franklin 604 2589.05 11 47
Fulton 25540 2323.55 541 2207
Gilmer 768 2444.54 9 75
Glascock 35 1157.02 2 4
Glynn 3172 3686.36 80 241
Gordon 1586 2732.17 31 107
Grady 688 2803.59 16 85
Greene 468 2500.4 20 52
Gwinnett 25019 2576.24 356 2513
Habersham 1399 3054.59 65 191
Hall 8118 3934.11 130 875
Hancock 370 4516.05 39 59
Haralson 359 1168.54 8 23
Harris 743 2140.47 21 82
Hart 434 1662.39 11 58
Heard 179 1447.05 5 12
Henry 4567 1903.98 88 181
Houston 2744 1747.34 71 345
Irwin 240 2544.26 4 29
Jackson 1640 2195.45 27 133
Jasper 193 1359.25 4 19
Jeff Davis 661 4363.61 12 41
Jefferson 706 4610.46 19 68
Jenkins 342 3987.87 26 56
Johnson 356 3684.92 14 48
Jones 482 1685.85 4 42
Lamar 331 1710.86 16 36
Lanier 275 2656.75 5 15
Laurens 1387 2932.59 50 119
Lee 651 2172.1 25 97
Liberty 949 1533.02 18 103
Lincoln 200 2461.54 7 24
Long 192 964.1 3 13
Lowndes 3587 3042.98 71 184
Lumpkin 786 2325.31 12 80
Macon 211 1624.58 10 45
Madison 560 1855.72 8 51
Marion 178 2146.39 6 18
McDuffie 529 2449.41 13 63
McIntosh 264 1812.32 6 24
Meriwether 500 2378.69 11 67
Miller 226 3920.89 1 10
Mitchell 728 3300.69 45 138
Monroe 603 2174.78 43 77
Montgomery 238 2580.23 4 17
Morgan 434 2267.74 2 31
Murray 729 1810.69 4 42
Muscogee 5598 2921.32 149 615
Newton 2375 2113.85 64 238
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16333 0 135 593
Oconee 609 1459.14 20 55
Oglethorpe 290 1902.89 11 43
Paulding 2423 1404.3 40 137
Peach 585 2136.99 18 93
Pickens 538 1604.53 8 51
Pierce 537 2747.51 14 63
Pike 288 1527.04 8 26
Polk 1275 2932.25 17 82
Pulaski 248 2276.69 9 29
Putnam 638 2915.24 20 65
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 293 1724.95 6 39
Randolph 320 4737.93 27 54
Richmond 6233 3081.98 138 507
Rockdale 1701 1791.28 33 196
Schley 97 1838.86 2 13
Screven 305 2194.24 9 38
Seminole 304 3734.64 8 23
Spalding 1210 1750.83 54 163
Stephens 894 3395.62 28 94
Stewart 377 6151.09 11 73
Sumter 881 2996.7 60 187
Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 708 2786.19 8 53
Taylor 164 2060.82 7 26
Telfair 358 2288.42 14 33
Terrell 321 3791.19 31 73
Thomas 1455 3274.74 55 156
Tift 1566 3835.42 51 195
Toombs 1140 4224.88 28 88
Towns 223 1853.08 6 25
Treutlen 225 3294.77 5 25
Troup 2642 3752.09 90 293
Turner 282 3491.83 21 45
Twiggs 170 2102.4 7 36
Union 516 2036.71 14 62
Unknown 2468 0 3 53
Upson 681 2591.62 58 69
Walker 1123 1613.27 25 53
Walton 1578 1646.94 48 155
Ware 1373 3829.53 47 155
Warren 123 2360.84 5 23
Washington 624 3073.59 6 41
Wayne 1005 3352.91 26 84
Webster 40 1568.63 2 9
Wheeler 154 1947.15 8 16
White 590 1857.8 15 84
Whitfield 4106 3922.73 55 216
Wilcox 227 2582.48 20 47
Wilkes 232 2316.76 3 25
Wilkinson 298 3341.18 17 54
Worth 513 2546.92 29 84
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,744,006 (2,460,729 reported molecular tests; 283,277 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 281,548* (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,501 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,977 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
