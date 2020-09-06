UPDATE (Sunday, September 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 6, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/6/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  283,199 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 6.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 931 5015.89 24 83
Atkinson 416 4994 3 53
Bacon 537 4708.87 10 40
Baker 72 2310.65 3 16
Baldwin 1797 4044.75 53 131
Banks 405 2026.82 6 55
Barrow 1886 2183.3 41 221
Bartow 2557 2308.37 74 249
Ben Hill 666 4001.2 17 70
Berrien 411 2132.19 10 19
Bibb 5527 3632.6 139 788
Bleckley 398 3100.17 17 23
Brantley 317 1650.87 8 26
Brooks 485 3083.87 24 52
Bryan 908 2320.06 9 71
Bulloch 2405 3026.41 22 124
Burke 693 3101.78 9 73
Butts 579 2299.99 41 49
Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 44
Camden 1095 2030.64 7 40
Candler 378 3488.05 16 20
Carroll 2434 2026.32 63 150
Catoosa 939 1365.4 16 63
Charlton 586 4422.31 6 19
Chatham 7388 2528.61 131 682
Chattahoochee 1436 13359.38 2 13
Chattooga 636 2568.04 6 40
Cherokee 5200 1950.36 81 439
Clarke 3750 2889.53 34 179
Clay 114 3992.99 2 8
Clayton 6664 2186.08 145 619
Clinch 310 4657.45 5 25
Cobb 17734 2243.14 404 1619
Coffee 1861 4323.68 38 267
Colquitt 1811 3989.6 28 138
Columbia 3299 2079.67 47 158
Cook 522 2993.63 11 53
Coweta 2337 1537.49 32 111
Crawford 159 1300.29 4 26
Crisp 495 2220.83 15 64
Dade 219 1355.03 4 14
Dawson 726 2686.8 7 70
Decatur 1014 3852.29 22 78
DeKalb 17089 2154.56 315 1898
Dodge 347 1702.23 8 29
Dooly 296 2208.96 14 49
Dougherty 3021 3360.21 180 613
Douglas 3250 2139.48 67 372
Early 431 4247.98 32 34
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1173 1832.07 19 79
Elbert 517 2728.95 1 29
Emanuel 830 3662.2 23 62
Evans 383 3583.79 5 30
Fannin 499 1895.9 8 38
Fayette 1628 1385.01 43 84
Floyd 2501 2503.1 35 196
Forsyth 3353 1327.88 36 274
Franklin 604 2589.05 11 47
Fulton 25631 2331.83 545 2208
Gilmer 771 2454.09 9 75
Glascock 35 1157.02 2 4
Glynn 3194 3711.92 82 243
Gordon 1598 2752.85 31 107
Grady 695 2832.11 17 85
Greene 467 2495.06 21 52
Gwinnett 25107 2585.3 359 2514
Habersham 1402 3061.14 65 191
Hall 8143 3946.23 133 876
Hancock 370 4516.05 39 59
Haralson 365 1188.07 8 23
Harris 747 2151.99 21 82
Hart 436 1670.05 11 58
Heard 180 1455.13 5 12
Henry 4583 1910.65 88 181
Houston 2768 1762.62 71 345
Irwin 245 2597.26 4 29
Jackson 1652 2211.51 27 133
Jasper 194 1366.29 4 19
Jeff Davis 663 4376.82 12 41
Jefferson 708 4623.52 20 68
Jenkins 345 4022.85 26 56
Johnson 369 3819.48 14 48
Jones 486 1699.84 4 42
Lamar 332 1716.03 17 36
Lanier 276 2666.41 5 15
Laurens 1398 2955.85 50 119
Lee 654 2182.11 25 98
Liberty 956 1544.33 19 103
Lincoln 200 2461.54 7 24
Long 194 974.14 3 13
Lowndes 3594 3048.91 72 184
Lumpkin 786 2325.31 12 80
Macon 213 1639.98 10 45
Madison 565 1872.29 8 51
Marion 178 2146.39 6 18
McDuffie 529 2449.41 13 63
McIntosh 264 1812.32 6 24
Meriwether 501 2383.44 11 67
Miller 228 3955.59 1 10
Mitchell 727 3296.16 45 138
Monroe 610 2200.02 43 77
Montgomery 242 2623.59 4 17
Morgan 436 2278.19 2 31
Murray 731 1815.65 4 42
Muscogee 5615 2930.19 151 617
Newton 2380 2118.3 65 238
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16492 0 137 593
Oconee 618 1480.7 20 55
Oglethorpe 290 1902.89 11 43
Paulding 2438 1412.99 42 137
Peach 586 2140.64 18 93
Pickens 538 1604.53 8 51
Pierce 538 2752.62 14 63
Pike 288 1527.04 8 26
Polk 1278 2939.15 17 82
Pulaski 262 2405.21 10 29
Putnam 640 2924.38 21 65
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 297 1748.5 7 39
Randolph 320 4737.93 27 54
Richmond 6245 3087.92 138 509
Rockdale 1709 1799.71 33 195
Schley 97 1838.86 2 13
Screven 313 2251.8 9 38
Seminole 309 3796.07 8 23
Spalding 1217 1760.96 54 163
Stephens 896 3403.22 28 94
Stewart 377 6151.09 11 73
Sumter 884 3006.9 60 187
Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 712 2801.94 8 53
Taylor 164 2060.82 7 26
Telfair 359 2294.81 14 33
Terrell 322 3803 31 73
Thomas 1457 3279.24 58 157
Tift 1577 3862.36 51 195
Toombs 1152 4269.35 29 88
Towns 225 1869.7 6 25
Treutlen 226 3309.42 5 25
Troup 2652 3766.3 90 293
Turner 283 3504.21 21 45
Twiggs 170 2102.4 7 36
Union 519 2048.55 14 62
Unknown 2538 0 4 54
Upson 687 2614.45 58 69
Walker 1137 1633.39 25 53
Walton 1589 1658.42 48 155
Ware 1376 3837.89 47 155
Warren 123 2360.84 5 23
Washington 627 3088.37 6 41
Wayne 1014 3382.93 26 84
Webster 40 1568.63 2 9
Wheeler 154 1947.15 8 16
White 592 1864.1 15 86
Whitfield 4146 3960.94 55 217
Wilcox 228 2593.86 20 47
Wilkes 232 2316.76 3 25
Wilkinson 298 3341.18 17 54
Worth 514 2551.88 29 84
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,764,020 (2,479,568 reported molecular tests; 284,452 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 283,199* (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,523 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,037 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 6, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

