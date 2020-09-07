GBI: Sparta man charged with stabbing death of another man

|
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — GBI agents charged 29-year-old Bernard Hall with murder and aggravated assault for an incident that caused the death of 34-year-old Brandon Renardo Morris.
Authorities charged Hall on Monday in Sparta.
On Sunday evening around 6:45, the Sparta Police Department requested help for the GBI with an aggravated assault on East Broad Street.
At approximately 6:36 pm, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an automobile wreck on Georgia Hwy 15 in Sparta. At the wreck, deputies discovered that someone stabbed Morris.
Morris was pronounced dead and his body was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.
Authorities booked Hall into the Hancock County Jail.
This GBI investigation remains ongoing.