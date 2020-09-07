Man shows up at hospital shot hours after early morning shooting

|
WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) – Police say multiple people are responsible for a shooting incident from over the weekend.
Warner Robins police officers responded to the 100th block of Ignico Dr. early Saturday morning for a shots fired call.
Later that morning, around 5 a.m. a man showed up at the Houston Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
Paramedics took him to The Medical Center Navicent Health were he is in stable condition, upon last check.
Detectives along with forensic investigators believe there are multiple shooters involved in the incident.
There are no reports of any additional injuries.
If you have any information that can help
- call CrimeStoppers at 1.877.68.CRIME (1.877.862.7463)