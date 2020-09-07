Macon-Bibb County PPE giveaway now includes hand sanitizer

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Now’s the chance to score yourself some free hand sanitizer, in Bibb County.
Macon-Bibb County Emergency Managment Agency and Recreation Department says it’s now adding hand sanitizer to its PPE giveaway.
You can visit any of Bibb County’s Recreation Centers and get 10 mask, five pair of gloves and four bottles of hand sanitizer.
Stop by in the morning from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., but workers may wrap-up earlier if daily supplies run out.
The county started the PPE giveaway on August 10th and since then given out 66,134 mask and 49,722 gloves.