SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead, six others shot in Sparta, over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Sparta police and Hancock County deputies responded to the corner of Faye St. and Lee St., around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Upon their arrival authorities discovered 33-yr-old Sabreal Taylor of Sparta, shot and deceased.
According to the GBI release, six other victims received treatment for injured as well. Some of the victims went to the hospital in person vehicles.
Taylor’s body will go to the GBi Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Anyone with information in this incident can call Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-444-7471 or the GBI at 478-445-4173.
VICTIMS:
- Sabreal Meshae Taylor, 33 from Sparta (deceased)
- Johnny Chapple, 35 of Milledgeville (stable condition)
-
Shanerica Chester, 28 of Milledgeville (stable condition)
- Catavius Reeves, 29 (critical condition)
- Thomas Womble, Jr, 29 of Sparta (stable condition)
- Ga’Keylo Gaynor, 24 of Tennille (stable condition)
- Ramon Lewis, 37 of Covington (critical condition)