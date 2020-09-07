|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you want to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election, you have a couple of options now; you can submit a paper request or do it online.
According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, his office created an online absentee ballot request portal.
Voters can request an absentee ballot with a few pieces of information, which confirm their identity.
Raffensperger says the system will increase accuracy in the process.
“There was a barcode, some counties weren’t set up to handle that, so they were typing that in by hand,” Raffensperger said. “You ended up with human error, so it eliminates that.”
He also said the portal makes it a quicker process for not just the voter, but also for the counties.
Absentee ballots requested for the November 2020 presidential election cannot be sent out before September 15.