Peach County cyclist killed after colliding with car

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georiga (41NBC/WMGT) – An accident in Crawford county involving a car and a cyclist kills a peach county man.
Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker tells us the accident happened on Boy Scout Rd near Holcomb valley Rd Friday evening around 6:25.
Walker says 37-yr-old Brandon Taylor of Peach County was riding his bike when a he collided with a car.
Coroner Sheldon Mattox pronounced Taylor dead at the scene.
Paramedics took the driver of the car to The Medical Center Navicent Health. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Georgia State Patrol and Crawford County deputies are investigating the accident.