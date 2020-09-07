Perfect holiday weather in store

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After a cool start to the day temperatures will warm up nicely for your Labor Day.
TODAY.
High pressure will keep things comfortable and dry this afternoon. High temperatures will top out near 90° in most spots under a sunny sky. Past sunset this evening temperatures will fall quickly into the middle 60’s.
TOMORROW.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s tomorrow as rain chances return. Isolated afternoon showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely as a sea breeze from the Atlantic looks to push showers into the area. A partly sunny sky is expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.
WEEK AHEAD.
Wet weather begins on Wednesday and looks to hang around through at least the end of the weekend. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle and upper 80’s with a few 90’s sprinkled in.
