Robbery suspect caught leaving Warner Robins Circle K

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police officers receive a call about an armed robbery while the suspect is still inside the store.
According officers, 34-yr-old Darris Lowe was trying to get away as they arrived.
Police say Lowe tried to rob the Circle K on the 1200 block of Russell Pkwy Saturday just before 6 a.m.
Police arrested Lowe after chasing him down on foot and he now faces charges for Robbery by Sudden Snatching, Burglary and Criminal Trespass.