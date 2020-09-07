Police: Street racing organizers arrested for blocking I-85

|
ATLANTA (AP) – Police say they arrested three men who were blocking the northbound lanes of I-85 in DeKalb County so car enthusiasts could do burnouts and doughnuts on the interstate.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Saturday arrests come as metro Atlanta police departments continue efforts to crack down on illegal street racing events.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to I-85 just before 2 a.m. after receiving information that street racers were blocking several lanes near the I-285 interchange so other vehicles could race.
Police stopped a truck leaving a crash scene that matched the description of a vehicle that was used as a spotter for some of the racers and arrested three people inside.