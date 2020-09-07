UPDATE (Monday, September 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 7, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/7/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  283,807 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, September 7.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 931 5015.89 24 83
Atkinson 417 5006 3 53
Bacon 537 4708.87 10 40
Baker 72 2310.65 3 16
Baldwin 1809 4071.76 53 131
Banks 408 2041.84 6 55
Barrow 1890 2187.93 41 221
Bartow 2560 2311.07 74 249
Ben Hill 671 4031.24 17 70
Berrien 411 2132.19 10 19
Bibb 5532 3635.89 139 788
Bleckley 398 3100.17 17 23
Brantley 317 1650.87 8 26
Brooks 484 3077.51 24 52
Bryan 914 2335.39 9 71
Bulloch 2439 3069.2 22 124
Burke 691 3092.83 9 73
Butts 579 2299.99 41 49
Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 44
Camden 1095 2030.64 7 40
Candler 380 3506.51 16 20
Carroll 2439 2030.49 63 150
Catoosa 940 1366.86 16 63
Charlton 587 4429.85 6 19
Chatham 7418 2538.88 131 682
Chattahoochee 1439 13387.29 2 13
Chattooga 636 2568.04 6 40
Cherokee 5211 1954.49 82 440
Clarke 3788 2918.81 34 180
Clay 114 3992.99 2 8
Clayton 6671 2188.38 145 619
Clinch 309 4642.43 5 25
Cobb 17792 2250.48 404 1620
Coffee 1866 4335.3 38 267
Colquitt 1816 4000.62 28 138
Columbia 3303 2082.19 47 158
Cook 523 2999.37 11 53
Coweta 2339 1538.81 32 111
Crawford 159 1300.29 4 26
Crisp 495 2220.83 15 64
Dade 222 1373.59 4 14
Dawson 728 2694.2 7 70
Decatur 1021 3878.88 22 78
DeKalb 17100 2155.95 315 1899
Dodge 349 1712.04 8 29
Dooly 296 2208.96 14 49
Dougherty 3029 3369.11 180 613
Douglas 3260 2146.06 67 372
Early 431 4247.98 32 34
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1177 1838.32 19 79
Elbert 519 2739.51 1 29
Emanuel 835 3684.26 23 62
Evans 383 3583.79 5 30
Fannin 503 1911.09 8 38
Fayette 1628 1385.01 43 84
Floyd 2504 2506.11 35 196
Forsyth 3358 1329.86 36 274
Franklin 612 2623.34 11 47
Fulton 25681 2336.38 545 2209
Gilmer 772 2457.27 9 75
Glascock 35 1157.02 2 4
Glynn 3197 3715.41 83 244
Gordon 1598 2752.85 31 107
Grady 695 2832.11 17 85
Greene 469 2505.74 21 52
Gwinnett 25127 2587.36 359 2514
Habersham 1404 3065.5 65 191
Hall 8149 3949.13 133 876
Hancock 370 4516.05 39 59
Haralson 366 1191.33 8 23
Harris 747 2151.99 21 82
Hart 444 1700.69 11 58
Heard 180 1455.13 5 12
Henry 4592 1914.4 88 182
Houston 2770 1763.89 71 345
Irwin 245 2597.26 4 29
Jackson 1654 2214.19 27 133
Jasper 195 1373.34 4 19
Jeff Davis 663 4376.82 12 41
Jefferson 709 4630.05 20 68
Jenkins 345 4022.85 27 56
Johnson 372 3850.53 14 48
Jones 488 1706.83 4 42
Lamar 333 1721.2 17 36
Lanier 276 2666.41 5 15
Laurens 1416 2993.91 52 120
Lee 654 2182.11 25 98
Liberty 959 1549.17 19 103
Lincoln 200 2461.54 7 24
Long 194 974.14 3 13
Lowndes 3596 3050.61 72 184
Lumpkin 787 2328.26 12 80
Macon 213 1639.98 10 46
Madison 567 1878.91 8 51
Marion 178 2146.39 6 18
McDuffie 529 2449.41 13 63
McIntosh 264 1812.32 6 24
Meriwether 505 2402.47 11 67
Miller 228 3955.59 1 10
Mitchell 729 3305.22 45 138
Monroe 610 2200.02 43 77
Montgomery 245 2656.11 4 17
Morgan 436 2278.19 2 31
Murray 732 1818.14 4 42
Muscogee 5623 2934.36 151 617
Newton 2381 2119.19 65 238
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16569 0 137 592
Oconee 619 1483.1 20 55
Oglethorpe 290 1902.89 11 43
Paulding 2456 1423.42 42 137
Peach 586 2140.64 18 93
Pickens 542 1616.46 8 51
Pierce 539 2757.74 14 63
Pike 288 1527.04 8 26
Polk 1279 2941.45 17 82
Pulaski 270 2478.66 10 29
Putnam 640 2924.38 21 65
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 297 1748.5 7 39
Randolph 320 4737.93 27 54
Richmond 6248 3089.4 138 512
Rockdale 1711 1801.81 33 195
Schley 97 1838.86 2 13
Screven 315 2266.19 9 38
Seminole 312 3832.92 8 23
Spalding 1217 1760.96 54 164
Stephens 898 3410.82 28 94
Stewart 377 6151.09 11 73
Sumter 886 3013.71 60 187
Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 712 2801.94 8 53
Taylor 164 2060.82 7 26
Telfair 360 2301.2 15 34
Terrell 322 3803 31 73
Thomas 1460 3285.99 58 157
Tift 1579 3867.25 51 195
Toombs 1153 4273.06 29 88
Towns 227 1886.32 7 25
Treutlen 229 3353.35 5 25
Troup 2655 3770.56 90 293
Turner 283 3504.21 21 45
Twiggs 170 2102.4 7 36
Union 529 2088.02 14 64
Unknown 2492 0 4 54
Upson 688 2618.26 58 69
Walker 1144 1643.44 25 53
Walton 1597 1666.77 48 155
Ware 1378 3843.47 47 155
Warren 124 2380.04 5 23
Washington 630 3103.14 6 41
Wayne 1014 3382.93 26 84
Webster 40 1568.63 2 9
Wheeler 154 1947.15 8 16
White 592 1864.1 15 86
Whitfield 4150 3964.77 55 217
Wilcox 228 2593.86 20 47
Wilkes 236 2356.7 3 25
Wilkinson 298 3341.18 17 54
Worth 514 2551.88 29 84
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,773,293 (2,488,841 reported molecular tests; 284,452 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 283,807* (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,538 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,044 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, September 7, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

