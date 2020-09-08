Angie’s List Report: Best investment on new appliances

Listen to the content of this post:

With so many new options and technologies on the market, you want to be sure that your money is well spent.

Angie Hicks, the co-founder of Angie’s List, gives a few key points to help ensure that you get the best purchase for your home.

Get out your tape measure

“Before buying new appliances, take time, and measure your existing ones because appliances have changed in size over time. In particular, refrigerators have become larger than they used to be,” Angie said.

Accurate measurements are especially important if you’re buying a new appliance to fit into the place of an old one.

Without accurate measurements, you could end up having to make adjustments to existing cabinetry or countertops.

As you’re taking your measurements check for clearance to access them once they’re installed.

“Be sure to allow space for the appliance doors to fully open,” Angie said. “For example, a dishwasher or an oven door is going to need to open at a 90-degree angle, but a refrigerator needs to open more in order for you to be able to access its full storage.”

While taking your appliance measurements, double-check the width of any doorways. You’ll need to come through to make delivery a smooth process.

Check the hookups and connections

Be sure to check the hookups and connections available for your appliance such as 3 versus 4 pronged plugs.

And make note of what you’ll need for a successful installation.

“Be sure to check the wattage of any appliance you’re looking to replace,” Angie said. “While most newer appliances require less wattage, you still want to be sure that you’re not going to overload a circuit and require a surprise call to the electrician.”

And don’t forget the fun part of buying a new appliance — taking advantage of the new features that are available.

Not only can you get a fridge that makes ice — they can also dispense sparkling water or help keep track of your grocery list using smart-home technology.

But additional bells and whistles often mean additional cost. So set your list of must-have features before you start shopping.