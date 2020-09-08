Back to school: Students return as COVID-19 continues to spread

Listen to the content of this post:

Students are returning to school, both in-person and online, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. NBC’s Jay Gray reports.

(NBC News) — Elbow bumps and masks marked the start of school for many across the country Tuesday.

For many, heading back to the classroom comes with caution and concerns that have never been a part of the lesson plan before, including masks, upgraded ventilation systems, and strict social distancing requirements.

COVID-19 is still spreading, with more than 6 million cases nationwide and more than 190,000.

There is concern across the country the Labor Day holiday, just like Memorial Day and Fourth of July, could be a “super-spreader” event.

