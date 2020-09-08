Dry day ahead before weather pattern changes

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- The humidity will slowly begin to increase across the region today as tropical moisture moves our way.
TODAY.
We will go 2 for 2 to start the week with mostly dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will climb into the low 90’s by this afternoon. A shower or two is possible in our southeastern communities. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s as a partly cloudy sky sets up across the area.
TOMORROW.
Scattered showers and storms return tomorrow as high pressure breaks down across the area. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 80’s with more cloud cover in the forecast.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Grab the umbrella! Rain chances will be on the rise as we head through the rest of the work week. Isolated to scattered showers will become more numerous by Friday. With the added cloud coverage and rain coverage as well, temperatures will hold steady in the upper 80’s.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).