Hooked On Science: Bubble Snake

Listen to the content of this post:

BUBBLE SNAKE

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

NEVER eat or drink anything when performing any experiment.

REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

Water Bottle

Rubber Band

Washcloth

Food Coloring

Miracle Bubbles

Dishwashing Liquid

Glycerin

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Using a knife, have an adult, remove the bottom of the water bottle.

STEP 2: Secure the washcloth to the bottom of the water bottle with the rubber band.

STEP 3: Add a few drops of food coloring to the bottom of the water bottle, on the washcloth.

STEP 4: Pour some of the miracle bubbles into an empty bowl. Add some of the dishwashing liquid and glycerin to the miracle bubbles and mix. Describe and classify the solution by its observable properties.

STEP 5: Dip the washcloth into the superbubble solution, blow through the mouth of the water bottle, and observe. Describe and classify the bubble snake by its observable properties.

EXPLANATION

The tiny holes in the washcloth allow you to blow hundreds of tiny bubbles at once. The tiny bubbles attach to each other, which keeps them from floating into the air, creating a bubble snake.