Middle Georgia churches offering COVID-19 testing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Community Empowerment Center Inc. is partnering with churches this week for Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing.
The following locations will operate from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.:
Wednesday- St. Paul AME Church 2501 Shurling Dr. Macon, GA 31211
Thursday- First Baptist Church 210 Garmon St. Warner Robins, GA 31088
Friday- Community Church of God 5555 Bethesda Ave, Macon, GA 31206
*This site will also have antibody testing as well as nasal pharyngeal testing.*
Saturday- Houston Mt. Zion Baptist Church 603 Highway 96 Bonaire, GA 31005
Officials say results have been coming back within 7 days, and antibody testing results within 15 minutes.
Anyone can get tested. It’s first come first served. You must have ID, and there are no out of pocket costs.
Community Church of God is also giving away free groceries Wednesday at 3 p.m. while supplies last.