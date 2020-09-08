BOLO: Authorities searching for missing Houston County man

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities are looking for a missing Houston County man after finding an abandoned vehicle in Crawford County.
Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle off the roadway on Rowland Road on Sept. 5.
Deputies arrived and found an abandoned 2015 black Chevrolet Tahoe. Authorities say the SUV showed as registered to a Peach County resident.
Deputies contacted the Byron Police Department. Officers went to the address of the registered owner, but no one answered.
Authorities identified the owner as 35-year-old Jesus Mancilla-Velez, who has been reported as missing in Houston County.
This is an ongoing joint investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Houston, and Crawford County Sheriff’ Offices.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about the whereabouts Jesus Mancilla-Velez, call one of the following agencies:
- GBI at 478-987-4545
- Houston County Sheriff’s Office 478-542-2080
- Crawford County Sheriff’s Office 478-836-3116