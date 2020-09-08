Organization shares tools for children and trauma

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – Resilient Middle Georgia shares tools for teaching children how to deal with hardships.

The organization gave out 5,000 tool kits across middle Georgia called resilience bags. The bags contain information about trauma, and training tools for children and families.

Dr. Andrea Meyer Stinson, Mercer University’s Interim Program Director for the Master of Family Therapy program, says resilience is like a muscle. When you teach children coping mechanisms, they learn skills for working through stress with less damage.

For more information on Resilience Middle Georgia and their initiatives, click here.