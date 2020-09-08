Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 31-September 4

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: August 31-September 4



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 31 and Friday, September 4, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Golden Crab Seafood & Grill

1811 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Bibb County:

Jag’s Pizzeria & Pub

1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2020

Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant

2790 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Zaxby’s

3960 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 89 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Subway – Walmart

5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Macon Arts Center (Food Service)

4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Which Wich Sandwich

860 FORSYTH ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

McAlister’s Deli

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Nu-Way Weiners – Mercer Village

1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

The Brunch Box Food Truck

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Inspection Score: 65 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Boss Wings

4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Jag’s Pizzeria & Pub

1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201

Inspection Score: 71 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

US Deli Macon

1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Subway

1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 103 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

H2O Enterprise (Food Service)

885 MLK JR. MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Subway

4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Subway

4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Subway

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

McAlister’s Deli

4641 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Subway

5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

The Juicy Crab

168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Surcheros Fresh Mex

1676 BASS RD STE B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Crawford County:

Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)

191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2020

Dodge County:

Huddle House

114 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Burger King

927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Hancock County:

Mary’s Kuntry Kitchen

250 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Houston County:

Best Western Plus Executive Residency Breakfast Pantry

1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2020

Best Western Plus Executive Residency Gracie’s – A Rooftop Bar

1056 GA HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2020

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)

1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Shells

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Shells Seafood Extended

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia

700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Dunkin’

866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Sonic

805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Taco Bell

1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)

1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Hong Kong Express

2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)

500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Jasper County:

McMichael’s Pizza

8 TOWEE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Martha Jane’s Southern Cooking

8 TOWEE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Jones County:

Krystal

293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Sequoia Golf Healy Point (Food Service)

293 RIVER NORTH BLVD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)

273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Monroe County:

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)

88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Hardee’s

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

The Toasted River

8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Taco Bell

152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Fox City Brewing Company

45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Peach County:

Sodexo – Chick-fil-A

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Sodexo – Slice of Life

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Jazzman’s Cafe

1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Subway

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Casa Mexico

311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

478 Country Buffet

311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Pulaski County:

McDonald’s

73 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Joe’s Pizza

116 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Georgia’s Bob’s Barbecue Co.

109 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Putnam County:

Two River Nutrition (Food Service)

109 HARMONY CROSSING EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Taylor County:

Taylor County High School (Food Service)

24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill

80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)

63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.