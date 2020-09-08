Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 31-September 4

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
2
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 31 and Friday, September 4, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Golden Crab Seafood & Grill
1811 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

 

Bibb County:

Jag’s Pizzeria & Pub
1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2020

Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant
2790 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Zaxby’s
3960 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 89 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Subway – Walmart
5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 64
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Macon Arts Center (Food Service)
4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Which Wich Sandwich
860 FORSYTH ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

McAlister’s Deli
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Nu-Way Weiners – Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

The Brunch Box Food Truck
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Inspection Score: 65 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Boss Wings
4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Jag’s Pizzeria & Pub
1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201
Inspection Score: 71 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

US Deli Macon
1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Subway
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 103 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

H2O Enterprise (Food Service)
885 MLK JR. MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Subway
4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Subway
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Subway
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

McAlister’s Deli
4641 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Subway
5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

The Juicy Crab
168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Surcheros Fresh Mex
1676 BASS RD STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

 

Crawford County:

Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)
191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2020

 

Dodge County:

Huddle House
114 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Burger King
927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

 

Hancock County:

Mary’s Kuntry Kitchen
250 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

 

Houston County:

Best Western Plus Executive Residency Breakfast Pantry
1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2020

Best Western Plus Executive Residency Gracie’s – A Rooftop Bar
1056 GA HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2020

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Shells
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Shells Seafood Extended
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Dunkin’
866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Sonic
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Taco Bell
1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Hong Kong Express
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

 

Jasper County:

McMichael’s Pizza
8 TOWEE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Martha Jane’s Southern Cooking
8 TOWEE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

 

Jones County:

Krystal
293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Sequoia Golf Healy Point (Food Service)
293 RIVER NORTH BLVD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)
273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

 

Monroe County:

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

The Toasted River
8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

 

Peach County:

Sodexo – Chick-fil-A
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Sodexo – Slice of Life
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Subway
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

Casa Mexico
311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

 

Pulaski County:

McDonald’s
73 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Joe’s Pizza
116 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Georgia’s Bob’s Barbecue Co.
109 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

 

Putnam County:

Two River Nutrition (Food Service)
109 HARMONY CROSSING EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020

 

Taylor County:

Taylor County High School (Food Service)
24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020

 

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020

Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)
63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020

