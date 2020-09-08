Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 31-September 4

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Restaurant Report Card: August 31-September 4
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 31 and Friday, September 4, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Golden Crab Seafood & Grill
1811 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Bibb County:
Jag’s Pizzeria & Pub
1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2020
Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant
2790 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020
Zaxby’s
3960 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 89 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020
Subway – Walmart
5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 64
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020
Macon Arts Center (Food Service)
4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020
Which Wich Sandwich
860 FORSYTH ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
McAlister’s Deli
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Nu-Way Weiners – Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
The Brunch Box Food Truck
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Inspection Score: 65 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
Boss Wings
4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
Jag’s Pizzeria & Pub
1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201
Inspection Score: 71 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
US Deli Macon
1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
Subway
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 103 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
H2O Enterprise (Food Service)
885 MLK JR. MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
Subway
4108 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Subway
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Subway
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
McAlister’s Deli
4641 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Subway
5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
The Juicy Crab
168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Surcheros Fresh Mex
1676 BASS RD STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Crawford County:
Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)
191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2020
Dodge County:
Huddle House
114 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
Burger King
927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
Hancock County:
Mary’s Kuntry Kitchen
250 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Houston County:
Best Western Plus Executive Residency Breakfast Pantry
1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2020
Best Western Plus Executive Residency Gracie’s – A Rooftop Bar
1056 GA HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2020
Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Shells
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Shells Seafood Extended
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Dunkin’
866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
Sonic
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
Taco Bell
1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Hong Kong Express
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Jasper County:
McMichael’s Pizza
8 TOWEE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020
Martha Jane’s Southern Cooking
8 TOWEE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020
Jones County:
Krystal
293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Sequoia Golf Healy Point (Food Service)
293 RIVER NORTH BLVD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)
273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Monroe County:
Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020
Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
The Toasted River
8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Peach County:
Sodexo – Chick-fil-A
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Sodexo – Slice of Life
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Subway
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Casa Mexico
311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Pulaski County:
McDonald’s
73 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Joe’s Pizza
116 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Georgia’s Bob’s Barbecue Co.
109 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Putnam County:
Two River Nutrition (Food Service)
109 HARMONY CROSSING EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2020
Taylor County:
Taylor County High School (Food Service)
24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-01-2020
Wheeler County:
Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-02-2020
Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)
63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-31-2020
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.