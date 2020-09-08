Siblings shot during gathering in Warner Robins home

|
WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police officers responded to the 150 block of Willow Avenue regarding shots fired early Tuesday morning.
Upon arrival, officers determined that during a large gathering at the residence, someone fired a shot into the air and then fired multiple rounds into the crowd. A 35-year-old male and his 29-year-old sister each received a gunshot wound.
Authorities say paramedics took the siblings to Navicent Macon with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers say no one on the scene provided information on why the incident happened or who fired the shots. However, officers found multiple shell casings in the roadway.
This incident is still under investigation
If you have any additional information to share, please contact Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.