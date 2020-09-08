UPDATE (Tuesday, September 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  285,350 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 8.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 937 5048.22 25 83
Atkinson 419 5030.01 3 53
Bacon 538 4717.64 10 40
Baker 72 2310.65 3 16
Baldwin 1829 4116.77 53 131
Banks 413 2066.86 6 56
Barrow 1902 2201.82 41 222
Bartow 2568 2318.3 75 249
Ben Hill 671 4031.24 18 70
Berrien 410 2127 10 20
Bibb 5575 3664.15 139 788
Bleckley 398 3100.17 17 24
Brantley 319 1661.29 8 27
Brooks 485 3083.87 24 52
Bryan 923 2358.38 9 71
Bulloch 2472 3110.73 22 124
Burke 699 3128.64 9 75
Butts 585 2323.83 41 49
Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 44
Camden 1103 2045.47 7 40
Candler 386 3561.87 16 20
Carroll 2445 2035.48 63 150
Catoosa 949 1379.94 16 63
Charlton 588 4437.4 6 19
Chatham 7524 2575.16 131 682
Chattahoochee 1439 13387.29 2 13
Chattooga 640 2584.19 6 40
Cherokee 5227 1960.49 83 440
Clarke 3994 3077.54 35 181
Clay 114 3992.99 2 8
Clayton 6695 2196.25 146 619
Clinch 312 4687.5 5 25
Cobb 17850 2257.81 405 1625
Coffee 1874 4353.89 38 267
Colquitt 1818 4005.02 29 139
Columbia 3349 2111.19 47 159
Cook 523 2999.37 11 53
Coweta 2346 1543.41 33 111
Crawford 162 1324.83 4 26
Crisp 503 2256.72 15 64
Dade 222 1373.59 4 14
Dawson 729 2697.9 7 70
Decatur 1030 3913.08 22 78
DeKalb 17169 2164.65 318 1903
Dodge 351 1721.85 9 29
Dooly 298 2223.88 14 49
Dougherty 3043 3384.68 180 613
Douglas 3269 2151.99 67 372
Early 436 4297.26 32 34
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1195 1866.43 19 79
Elbert 520 2744.79 1 29
Emanuel 862 3803.39 24 64
Evans 387 3621.22 5 30
Fannin 505 1918.69 8 38
Fayette 1632 1388.42 43 85
Floyd 2514 2516.11 35 197
Forsyth 3384 1340.16 36 276
Franklin 619 2653.35 11 47
Fulton 25756 2343.2 548 2211
Gilmer 773 2460.45 9 75
Glascock 35 1157.02 2 4
Glynn 3218 3739.82 83 245
Gordon 1607 2768.35 31 107
Grady 698 2844.34 17 85
Greene 476 2543.14 21 52
Gwinnett 25215 2596.42 359 2517
Habersham 1407 3072.05 65 191
Hall 8177 3962.7 133 876
Hancock 370 4516.05 39 59
Haralson 367 1194.58 8 23
Harris 748 2154.87 21 82
Hart 448 1716.01 11 58
Heard 180 1455.13 5 12
Henry 4609 1921.49 90 182
Houston 2793 1778.54 72 346
Irwin 246 2607.87 4 30
Jackson 1665 2228.92 27 134
Jasper 200 1408.55 4 20
Jeff Davis 664 4383.42 12 41
Jefferson 713 4656.17 20 69
Jenkins 348 4057.84 27 57
Johnson 377 3902.29 14 50
Jones 491 1717.32 4 42
Lamar 334 1726.37 17 36
Lanier 276 2666.41 5 15
Laurens 1428 3019.28 52 120
Lee 657 2192.12 25 98
Liberty 968 1563.71 19 103
Lincoln 200 2461.54 7 24
Long 195 979.16 3 13
Lowndes 3606 3059.09 72 184
Lumpkin 788 2331.22 12 82
Macon 214 1647.67 10 46
Madison 581 1925.31 8 51
Marion 178 2146.39 6 18
McDuffie 538 2491.09 13 63
McIntosh 265 1819.18 6 24
Meriwether 506 2407.23 11 67
Miller 228 3955.59 1 10
Mitchell 734 3327.89 45 138
Monroe 615 2218.05 43 77
Montgomery 249 2699.48 4 17
Morgan 440 2299.09 2 32
Murray 732 1818.14 4 42
Muscogee 5637 2941.67 151 618
Newton 2390 2127.21 65 239
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16666 0 139 592
Oconee 632 1514.24 21 55
Oglethorpe 291 1909.45 11 43
Paulding 2464 1428.06 42 137
Peach 591 2158.9 18 93
Pickens 551 1643.3 8 52
Pierce 540 2762.85 14 63
Pike 290 1537.65 8 26
Polk 1281 2946.05 17 82
Pulaski 275 2524.56 11 29
Putnam 644 2942.65 21 65
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 299 1760.27 7 40
Randolph 322 4767.55 27 54
Richmond 6331 3130.44 139 512
Rockdale 1718 1809.18 33 195
Schley 99 1876.78 2 13
Screven 316 2273.38 9 38
Seminole 313 3845.21 8 23
Spalding 1221 1766.75 54 164
Stephens 909 3452.6 28 94
Stewart 377 6151.09 11 73
Sumter 891 3030.72 60 187
Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 717 2821.61 8 54
Taylor 167 2098.52 7 26
Telfair 361 2307.59 15 34
Terrell 324 3826.62 31 73
Thomas 1435 3229.73 58 157
Tift 1584 3879.5 51 198
Toombs 1163 4310.12 29 88
Towns 234 1944.49 7 25
Treutlen 231 3382.63 5 25
Troup 2663 3781.92 90 293
Turner 283 3504.21 21 47
Twiggs 171 2114.77 7 36
Union 534 2107.76 14 65
Unknown 2386 0 3 52
Upson 690 2625.87 59 69
Walker 1150 1652.06 25 53
Walton 1613 1683.47 48 155
Ware 1384 3860.21 47 155
Warren 124 2380.04 5 23
Washington 630 3103.14 6 41
Wayne 1019 3399.61 26 84
Webster 41 1607.84 2 9
Wheeler 154 1947.15 8 16
White 593 1867.25 16 86
Whitfield 4164 3978.14 55 217
Wilcox 228 2593.86 20 47
Wilkes 237 2366.69 3 25
Wilkinson 302 3386.03 17 54
Worth 514 2551.88 29 84
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,797,304 (2,511,826 reported molecular tests; 285,478 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 285,350* (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,589 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,070 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

