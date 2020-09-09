Bibb deputies arrest 2 Tifton men, both face multiple charges

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were monitoring traffic on I-475 southbound when they saw a vehicle speeding Tuesday just after 10 p.m.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, 31-year-old Marquis Antonio Milton. They say 24-year-old Isaiah Jamaal Vance also occupied the vehicle. Both men are from Tifton.
Deputies searched the vehicle finding a gun and several bags of Marijuana weighing six ounces.
Charges for Isaiah Jamaal Vance
Deputies took Vance to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:
- Possession of:
- Marijuana
- Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Firearm During Commission of a Felony
Authorities set his bond at $5,700.00.
Charges for Marquis Antonio Milton
Deputies took Milton to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:
- Speeding
- Possession of:
- Marijuana
- Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Firearm During Commission of a Felony
Milton also had several warrants out of Tifton County. Authorities have set no bond for him at this time.
Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.