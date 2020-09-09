GBI looking into Milledgeville police shooting

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a police shooting that happened in Milledgeville Wednesday morning.
The Milledgeville Police Department requested help from the GBI to investigate the shooting. Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee says the incident happened on the Oconee Greenway Park.
According to a Twitter post from GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles, this makes the 68th police shooting investigation for 2020.
