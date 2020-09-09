Macon man, woman arrested after improper solicitation of money

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies two people from Macon for solicitation of money and shoplifting.

Deputies identified the suspects as:

Darrell Bernard Spencer, 53

Tara Deshane Williams, 49

According to a news release, deputies responded to an inoperable vehicle call at the intersection of Pierce Ave and I-75.

Authorities say the driver, Spencer, was asking passersby for money to help with his vehicle. Deputies later recognized Spencer from several Facebook complaints about his soliciting around Macon for the same reason.

Deputies took both Spencer and Williams into custody.

Charges for Tara Deshane Williams

Deputies took Williams to the Bibb County jail for an outstanding warrant for theft by shoplifting. They set her bond at $1,300.00.

Charges for Darrell Bernard Spencer

Deputies also took Spencer to the Bibb County Jail and booked him on charges for improper solicitation of money. They set his bond at $390.00.

Crimestoppers

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.