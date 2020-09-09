Police chase, shooting ends with suspect in hospital

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– GBI officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Milledgeville.
Wednesday morning, a police officer noticed a stolen truck used in several burglaries in three counties. The suspect, 50-year-old Antonio Craig Martin, is accused of burglarizing two gas stations in Milledgeville while driving the stolen truck.
When the officer tried to pull Martin over, he drove off. After a brief chase, the truck went into the woods off Lincoln Street. As the officer got out of his car, he heard a loud sound. Milledgeville Police Chief, Dray Swicord, says the officer felt threatened.
“The officer got out of the car and he said what he believed to be a gunshot fired at him, and he returned fire to them,” Swicord said.
The officer fired 5 shots hitting Martin once in the leg.
According to Putnam County Sheriff, Howard Sills, Martin was just released from the Putnam County jail Tuesday. Sheriff Sills says after Martin was released, he stole a vehicle and robbed multiple businesses before making his way to Baldwin County.
Sheriff Sills, says Martin’s actions did not shock him.
“He’s a career criminal like most,” Sills said. “They just keep committing one crime after another because they don’t go to prison and stay there.”
The GBI investigation will take a closer look at the scene and the officer’s body camera footage. Chief Swicord says he does not know when the investigation will end, but hopes his officer can return to work soon.
“Right now he’s on paid administrative leave until the case turns over to the District Attorney,” Swicord stated.
Martin, who’s in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, will go to jail after his release from the hospital.