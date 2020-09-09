|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After a couple of really nice days to start the week, rain returns to Middle Georgia this afternoon.
TODAY.
Rain will make its much anticipated return to Middle Georgia this afternoon. Isolated showers and a few storms are expected under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80’s. Cloud cover hangs around overnight as temperatures only fall into the low 70’s.
TOMORROW.
WE will hit the repeat button on Thursday as isolated showers and storms are back in the forecast. Temperatures will remain constant in the upper 80’s under a partly sunny sky.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
Rain chances really begin to increase as we head into the weekend. While the weekend is not forecast to be a washout, scattered showers and storms will be impacting any outdoor activities that you may have planned. Temperatures will remain uniform through the long term with highs in the upper 80’s and lows in the low 70’s.
