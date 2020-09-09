Rain returns to Middle Georgia

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
5
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After a couple of really nice days to start the week, rain returns to Middle Georgia this afternoon.

TODAY.

Rain will make its much anticipated return to Middle Georgia this afternoon. Isolated showers and a few storms are expected under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80’s. Cloud cover hangs around overnight as temperatures only fall into the low 70’s.

TOMORROW.

WE will hit the repeat button on Thursday as isolated showers and storms are back in the forecast. Temperatures will remain constant in the upper 80’s under a partly sunny sky.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

Rain chances really begin to increase as we head into the weekend. While the weekend is not forecast to be a washout, scattered showers and storms will be impacting any outdoor activities that you may have planned. Temperatures will remain uniform through the long term with highs in the upper 80’s and lows in the low 70’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleRain chances and humidity return to Middle Georgia
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.