Robins Financial Credit Union urges customers to watch for scams, fraud

Scam artists have been posing as banking representatives to get money information from customers
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Robins Financial Credit Union is urging customers to look out for scams and fraud.
According to the credit union, scammers contact consumers posing as a financial institution employee. They ask customers to verify transactions, login information, passwords, and security question answers.
Officials say the scammer use scare tactics and social engineering to trick people into giving them their banking information. They later transfer money out of their accounts.
“Your financial institution is never going to reach out and ask you to verify your online banking login credentials,” said Hillary Bobbitt, marketing program coordinator. “They’re not going to ask you for your password or your PIN numbers over the phone, text, or social media.”
If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, Robins Financial Credit Union urges you to contact them immediately.