MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Surcheros opened it’s nineteenth location in North Macon Tuesday morning.

The North Macon location is open for business at 1675 Bass Road.

The Tex Mex franchise was founded in Douglas, Georgia in 2007. The restaurant serves fresh food, and cooks it in front of the customer. The state wide chain prides itself on staying close to it’s roots, and being active in the communities that it serves.

This is their 19th location, the furthest North in Georgia.

Surcheros will host special giveaways during it’s opening week.

Tuesday: the first 100 paying customers will receive free food every month for one year.

Wednesday: the first 100 paying customers will receive a Surcheros YETI tumbler.

Thursday: guests can spin the wheel for free food and gifts.

Friday: guests will receive guacamole with entree purchases.

Saturday: all guests will get to sample their s’mores quesadillas.

