UPDATE (Wednesday, September 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
9131
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/9/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  287,287 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 941 5069.77 25 83
Atkinson 422 5066.03 3 53
Bacon 547 4796.56 10 41
Baker 73 2342.75 3 16
Baldwin 1858 4182.05 55 134
Banks 418 2091.88 6 58
Barrow 1927 2230.76 43 224
Bartow 2599 2346.28 75 251
Ben Hill 685 4115.35 18 72
Berrien 413 2142.56 10 20
Bibb 5619 3693.07 142 796
Bleckley 398 3100.17 17 24
Brantley 321 1671.7 8 27
Brooks 487 3096.59 24 53
Bryan 956 2442.7 9 72
Bulloch 2519 3169.87 23 124
Burke 702 3142.06 9 76
Butts 591 2347.66 41 51
Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 44
Camden 1111 2060.31 7 40
Candler 387 3571.1 16 21
Carroll 2463 2050.47 63 151
Catoosa 967 1406.12 16 64
Charlton 589 4444.95 6 20
Chatham 7592 2598.43 132 694
Chattahoochee 1461 13591.96 2 13
Chattooga 649 2620.53 6 40
Cherokee 5271 1976.99 83 444
Clarke 4109 3166.15 35 185
Clay 115 4028.02 2 8
Clayton 6721 2204.78 149 623
Clinch 313 4702.52 5 25
Cobb 18005 2277.42 406 1636
Coffee 1876 4358.53 40 268
Colquitt 1825 4020.44 30 142
Columbia 3366 2121.91 51 167
Cook 526 3016.57 12 53
Coweta 2357 1550.65 33 111
Crawford 162 1324.83 4 26
Crisp 504 2261.21 15 64
Dade 225 1392.15 4 14
Dawson 740 2738.61 7 70
Decatur 1040 3951.07 22 81
DeKalb 17237 2173.22 324 1929
Dodge 356 1746.38 9 29
Dooly 298 2223.88 14 49
Dougherty 3045 3386.91 180 619
Douglas 3293 2167.79 68 374
Early 436 4297.26 32 34
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1209 1888.3 20 81
Elbert 526 2776.46 1 29
Emanuel 877 3869.57 24 64
Evans 391 3658.65 5 30
Fannin 509 1933.89 8 39
Fayette 1644 1398.63 43 85
Floyd 2560 2562.15 35 200
Forsyth 3422 1355.21 37 281
Franklin 627 2687.64 11 48
Fulton 25861 2352.75 551 2219
Gilmer 775 2466.82 9 75
Glascock 35 1157.02 2 4
Glynn 3238 3763.06 84 246
Gordon 1621 2792.47 32 108
Grady 702 2860.64 17 86
Greene 476 2543.14 21 54
Gwinnett 25376 2613 361 2524
Habersham 1411 3080.79 65 190
Hall 8189 3968.52 133 887
Hancock 372 4540.46 39 59
Haralson 375 1220.62 8 25
Harris 753 2169.28 21 82
Hart 456 1746.66 11 58
Heard 180 1455.13 5 12
Henry 4633 1931.5 90 185
Houston 2814 1791.91 73 346
Irwin 250 2650.27 4 30
Jackson 1696 2270.41 27 139
Jasper 200 1408.55 4 20
Jeff Davis 672 4436.23 13 43
Jefferson 727 4747.6 20 71
Jenkins 351 4092.82 27 57
Johnson 383 3964.39 14 51
Jones 498 1741.81 4 42
Lamar 334 1726.37 17 36
Lanier 278 2685.73 5 15
Laurens 1455 3076.37 52 122
Lee 658 2195.46 25 99
Liberty 978 1579.87 19 103
Lincoln 201 2473.85 7 24
Long 197 989.2 3 13
Lowndes 3618 3069.28 72 184
Lumpkin 790 2337.14 12 82
Macon 214 1647.67 10 46
Madison 594 1968.39 8 51
Marion 178 2146.39 6 19
McDuffie 538 2491.09 13 63
McIntosh 266 1826.05 6 24
Meriwether 508 2416.75 11 67
Miller 230 3990.28 1 10
Mitchell 741 3359.63 45 138
Monroe 616 2221.66 44 78
Montgomery 250 2710.32 4 17
Morgan 441 2304.32 2 32
Murray 734 1823.1 4 42
Muscogee 5653 2950.02 152 621
Newton 2406 2141.45 67 244
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16663 0 141 596
Oconee 635 1521.43 21 55
Oglethorpe 294 1929.13 11 43
Paulding 2491 1443.71 42 137
Peach 594 2169.86 18 95
Pickens 558 1664.18 8 53
Pierce 543 2778.2 14 64
Pike 291 1542.95 8 26
Polk 1295 2978.24 17 83
Pulaski 279 2561.28 11 33
Putnam 646 2951.79 21 65
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 301 1772.05 7 40
Randolph 322 4767.55 27 54
Richmond 6366 3147.75 143 521
Rockdale 1724 1815.5 32 198
Schley 101 1914.69 2 15
Screven 327 2352.52 9 40
Seminole 314 3857.49 8 23
Spalding 1230 1779.77 54 170
Stephens 909 3452.6 29 96
Stewart 386 6297.93 11 74
Sumter 893 3037.52 60 190
Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 722 2841.29 8 54
Taylor 169 2123.65 8 27
Telfair 364 2326.77 15 34
Terrell 324 3826.62 31 73
Thomas 1422 3200.47 58 158
Tift 1596 3908.89 52 200
Toombs 1178 4365.71 30 89
Towns 240 1994.35 7 31
Treutlen 233 3411.92 5 26
Troup 2669 3790.44 91 294
Turner 287 3553.74 21 48
Twiggs 172 2127.13 7 37
Union 538 2123.54 14 66
Unknown 2409 0 3 56
Upson 693 2637.29 59 70
Walker 1179 1693.72 26 53
Walton 1623 1693.91 49 155
Ware 1389 3874.15 49 156
Warren 124 2380.04 5 23
Washington 631 3108.07 7 41
Wayne 1025 3419.63 26 89
Webster 41 1607.84 2 10
Wheeler 160 2023.01 8 16
White 598 1882.99 16 86
Whitfield 4177 3990.56 55 219
Wilcox 228 2593.86 20 47
Wilkes 239 2386.66 3 27
Wilkinson 305 3419.67 17 54
Worth 516 2561.81 29 84
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,813,660 (2,527,779 reported molecular tests; 285,881 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 287,287* (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,845 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,128 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleSurcheros opens 19th location on ‘Taco Tuesday’
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!