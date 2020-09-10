Home Uncategorized 30 members of Lester Miller’s transitional team

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Mayor-elect Lester Miller announced a list of 30 people that will help make plans for his administration.

Miller says the group will use their various areas of expertise to address problems in Macon-Bibb.

Transitional Team:

Andrea Cooke

  • Director of Development, Southern Center for Choice Theory
  • Works with Helping Mamas to pick up items for families in need.
  • Her goals are to advocate for mental wellness, whole-body care, and all social justice issues.

Brenda Sutton Williams

  • Director, Houston and Macon Judicial Circuit’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Program
  • Radio Personality at All of Sutton Live Radio Chat
  • Supports racial justice and women.

Dr. Cassandra Miller-Washington

  • Executive Director of Career, Technical, & Agricultural Director for the Bibb-County School District
  • The Association for Career and Technical Education presented her with an Excellence Award.
  • Advocates for education.

Charise Stephens

  • Social Entrepreneur and Community Leader
  • Chief Executive Officer at Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival
  • Advocates for racial justice, community involvement, economic development opportunities, and voting.

Cynthia Busbee

  • Vice President of Public Affairs and Consumer Advocacy, Navicent Health
  • Deals with marketing strategy, design, and placement of branding.
  • Advocates for public education and reading.

Darius Maynard

  • Program Officer, Community Foundation of Central Georgia
  • Processes weekly grant recommendations from Foundation donors
  • Advocates for racial justice, peace, and education.

Lt. Garin Flanders

  • Vice President, Macon-Bibb Firefighters Association
  • Has worked in Macon-Bibb as a firefighter for 15 years.
  • Advocates for community involvement and emergency management.

Gary Wheat

  • President and CEO, Visit Macon
  • Specializes in public relations, social media,
  • Advocates for music, entertainment, and tourism.

George McCanless

  • President and CEO, United Way of Central Georgia
  • Board member for the Museum of Aviation and a Board Chair for the Grand Opera House.
  • Advocates for children, education, and literacy.

George Greer

  • Attorney, Spivey, Pope, Green and Greer, LLC
  • Works with real estate
  • Advocates for affordable housing, and low-income housing tax credits

Gigi Weaver

  • Founder, Macon Vegans
  • Does Plant-based diet coaching at Holistically Gigi
  • Advocates for healthy eating and veganism

 

