30 members of Lester Miller’s transitional team

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Mayor-elect Lester Miller announced a list of 30 people that will help make plans for his administration.
Miller says the group will use their various areas of expertise to address problems in Macon-Bibb.
Transitional Team:
Andrea Cooke
- Director of Development, Southern Center for Choice Theory
- Works with Helping Mamas to pick up items for families in need.
- Her goals are to advocate for mental wellness, whole-body care, and all social justice issues.
Brenda Sutton Williams
- Director, Houston and Macon Judicial Circuit’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Program
- Radio Personality at All of Sutton Live Radio Chat
- Supports racial justice and women.
Dr. Cassandra Miller-Washington
- Executive Director of Career, Technical, & Agricultural Director for the Bibb-County School District
- The Association for Career and Technical Education presented her with an Excellence Award.
- Advocates for education.
Charise Stephens
- Social Entrepreneur and Community Leader
- Chief Executive Officer at Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival
- Advocates for racial justice, community involvement, economic development opportunities, and voting.
Cynthia Busbee
- Vice President of Public Affairs and Consumer Advocacy, Navicent Health
- Deals with marketing strategy, design, and placement of branding.
- Advocates for public education and reading.
Darius Maynard
- Program Officer, Community Foundation of Central Georgia
- Processes weekly grant recommendations from Foundation donors
- Advocates for racial justice, peace, and education.
Lt. Garin Flanders
- Vice President, Macon-Bibb Firefighters Association
- Has worked in Macon-Bibb as a firefighter for 15 years.
- Advocates for community involvement and emergency management.
Gary Wheat
- President and CEO, Visit Macon
- Specializes in public relations, social media,
- Advocates for music, entertainment, and tourism.
George McCanless
- President and CEO, United Way of Central Georgia
- Board member for the Museum of Aviation and a Board Chair for the Grand Opera House.
- Advocates for children, education, and literacy.
George Greer
- Attorney, Spivey, Pope, Green and Greer, LLC
- Works with real estate
- Advocates for affordable housing, and low-income housing tax credits
Gigi Weaver
- Founder, Macon Vegans
- Does Plant-based diet coaching at Holistically Gigi
- Advocates for healthy eating and veganism