30 members of Lester Miller’s transitional team

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Mayor-elect Lester Miller announced a list of 30 people that will help make plans for his administration.

Miller says the group will use their various areas of expertise to address problems in Macon-Bibb.

Transitional Team:

Andrea Cooke

Director of Development, Southern Center for Choice Theory

Works with Helping Mamas to pick up items for families in need.

Her goals are to advocate for mental wellness, whole-body care, and all social justice issues.

Brenda Sutton Williams

Director, Houston and Macon Judicial Circuit’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Program

Radio Personality at All of Sutton Live Radio Chat

Supports racial justice and women.

Dr. Cassandra Miller-Washington

Executive Director of Career, Technical, & Agricultural Director for the Bibb-County School District

The Association for Career and Technical Education presented her with an Excellence Award.

Advocates for education.

Charise Stephens

Social Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Chief Executive Officer at Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival

Advocates for racial justice, community involvement, economic development opportunities, and voting.

Cynthia Busbee

Vice President of Public Affairs and Consumer Advocacy, Navicent Health

Deals with marketing strategy, design, and placement of branding.

Advocates for public education and reading.

Darius Maynard

Program Officer, Community Foundation of Central Georgia

Processes weekly grant recommendations from Foundation donors

Advocates for racial justice, peace, and education.

Lt. Garin Flanders

Vice President, Macon-Bibb Firefighters Association

Has worked in Macon-Bibb as a firefighter for 15 years.

Advocates for community involvement and emergency management.

Gary Wheat

President and CEO, Visit Macon

Specializes in public relations, social media,

Advocates for music, entertainment, and tourism.

George McCanless

President and CEO, United Way of Central Georgia

Board member for the Museum of Aviation and a Board Chair for the Grand Opera House.

Advocates for children, education, and literacy.

George Greer

Attorney, Spivey, Pope, Green and Greer, LLC

Works with real estate

Advocates for affordable housing, and low-income housing tax credits

Gigi Weaver