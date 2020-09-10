Friday brings more heat and scattered storms

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
6
Showers and storms are lingering across parts of Middle Georgia this evening as tropical moisture is sticking around for quite a while.

By tomorrow we will see another warm and humid day with highs warming to the low 90’s. Feels like temps could warm all the way up to the 100’s! Scattered showers and storms will help to bring temps down a bit, but it will still be pretty warm and muggy. 
The general trend in the forecast for the weekend will be waiting on the cold front. Ahead of the front we continue to drag in tropical moisture and with that more showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Sunday into Monday we will finally see the front move through. This will likely be some of the heaviest rain that we see through the weekend. Cooler weather is on the way pretty quickly behind the front.

It looks like a wedge front is really wanting to develop by Tuesday thanks to high pressure in the northeast, but there are still some questions about that leading into next week. We will just keep our fingers crossed for that cooler fall weather.

Today is the “climatological peak” of hurricane season and as such our tropical outlook is busy! We are currently monitoring six areas of activity including to tropical storms.

Main area of concern for the southeast will be the orange highlighted area in the gulf. Obviously still many questions with this, but we will definitely watch it closely.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.