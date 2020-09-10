Friday brings more heat and scattered storms

Listen to the content of this post:

Showers and storms are lingering across parts of Middle Georgia this evening as tropical moisture is sticking around for quite a while.

By tomorrow we will see another warm and humid day with highs warming to the low 90’s. Feels like temps could warm all the way up to the 100’s! Scattered showers and storms will help to bring temps down a bit, but it will still be pretty warm and muggy.

The general trend in the forecast for the weekend will be waiting on the cold front. Ahead of the front we continue to drag in tropical moisture and with that more showers and thunderstorms will be possible.



Sunday into Monday we will finally see the front move through. This will likely be some of the heaviest rain that we see through the weekend. Cooler weather is on the way pretty quickly behind the front.



It looks like a wedge front is really wanting to develop by Tuesday thanks to high pressure in the northeast, but there are still some questions about that leading into next week. We will just keep our fingers crossed for that cooler fall weather.



Today is the “climatological peak” of hurricane season and as such our tropical outlook is busy! We are currently monitoring six areas of activity including to tropical storms.

Main area of concern for the southeast will be the orange highlighted area in the gulf. Obviously still many questions with this, but we will definitely watch it closely.