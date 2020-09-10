Bibb investigators looking for suspect who attacked business manager

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need the public’s help locating a suspect in connection with an aggravated battery that happened on August 7.
Investigators identified the suspect as 23-year-old Kyler Deon Thompson aka “Petey Souljah.”
Investigators say that Thompson entered a business on Presidential Parkway and attacked a manager over the firing of his girlfriend.
Kyler Thompson description
- Stands 5 ft 8 inches in height
- weighs approximately 139 lbs
- a small amount of facial hair
- dreadlocked hair but may have removed the dreads, after the incident
Crimestoppers
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kyler Thompson, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.