Coronavirus claims life of 28-year-old teacher

Demetria Bannister, a 3rd-grade teacher at South Carolina's Windsor Elementary School, fell ill shortly before the start of the school year.

(WIS/NBC News) — A 28-year-old South Carolina teacher has died from complications of COVID-19, district officials confirmed Wednesday.

Demetria “Demi” Bannister was a third-grade teacher at Windsor Elementary School in Columbia. She had been in the teaching profession for five years.

“I want to express my sincere condolences to Ms. Bannister’s parents, relatives, friends and school family,” Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis said in a statement. “While gone from us too soon, Ms. Bannister’s legacy lives on through the lives of the students she taught in her five years as a dedicated educator. To honor Ms. Bannister’s memory I ask the Richland Two family to join me in reaffirming our commitment to doing all we can to provide premier learning experiences for all students in the safest environment possible and doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Some former co-workers describe her as a teacher who went above and beyond for her students, and who had a passion for the arts.

