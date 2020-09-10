GBI makes arrests in Hancock County shooting investigation

Listen to the content of this post:

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made arrests in a shooting that led to the death of 33-year-old Sabreal Meshae Taylor.

GBI made the following arrests:

(Sept. 8) Shimu Arkevious Donte Bryant, 22 — charged with aggravated assault

(Sept. 6) a 15-year-old juvenile and charged the juvenile with aggravated assault

(Sept. 6) Tiffany Barfield, 33 — charged with giving false statements

(Sept. 6) Tiare El Chambers, 31 — charged with giving false statements

On September 6, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the GBI with the shooting investigation of multiple people that resulted in one death.

Investigators say that around 1:47 a.m., deputies received a 911 call regarding shots fired at the intersection of Faye and Lee Streets in Sparta. Sparta Police Department officers and Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Investigators say the initial information determined that three people got shot. However, later information determined that four others had been driven to the hospital in personal vehicles resulting in a total of seven people shot.

Investigators say Taylor was shot and killed at the scene. Her body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Additional victims

Authorities identified the other six gunshot victims as:

Johnny Chapple, 35, of Milledgeville

Shanerica Chester, 28, of Milledgeville

Thomas Womble, Jr., 29, of Sparta

Ga’Keylo Gaynor, 24, of Tennille

Ramon Lewis, 37, of Covington

Catavius Reeves, 29, of Milledgeville. Reeves remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-444-7471 or the GBI at 478-445-4173.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.