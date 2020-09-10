John Pence, Vice President’s nephew visits Macon

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With just 53 days until the 2020 Presidential Election, John Pence — the Vice President’s nephew and senior advisor to the Trump campaign — visited Macon Thursday.
As part of the 2nd MAGA Meet-Up held by the Trump’s Victory Committee, Pence was the guest speaker of the event.
He announced the appreciation of the hard work local volunteers have done towards Trump’s campaign.
He says with the amount of enthusiasm from the Republican party, they’re aiming to reach more Macon residents to help re-elect President Trump.
“Whether it be these organic boat parades that are happening all over the country or a MAGA meet-up like today in Macon shows you that folks are just as energized and mobilized as ever to help re-elect President Trump,” Pence said.
Pence also highlighted President Trump’s policies on jobs and economic growth.
Residents interested in volunteering for the Trump Victory Committee can visit Trumpvictory.com.