Local film director creates short film on Human Trafficking

Listen to the content of this post:

ROBERTA,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A local film director is in Crawford County, shooting a short film surrounding human trafficking.

According to the Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime, an estimated 600,000 to 800,000 men, women, and children are trafficked across international borders each year. Website Humanrightfirst.org says Human traffickers earn roughly $150 billion a year.

Because of those statistics, Senior Director and writer of the short film, Doug Stroup, says his mission of the film is to bring awareness of human trafficking in Georgia and around the world. He says the title is to be determined, but the message will be clear.

“Human trafficking is happening right now, all around us, right under our noses,” said Stroup.

Stroup says another reason he wrote the film is when a friend of his was jogging and being followed.

“When she actually figured out what was going on she turned and ran down a driveway of a total stranger. The van pulled in behind her. She literally became minutes from being abducted herself,” explained Stroup.

Annabelle Collins stars as one of the lead characters in the short film. Collins says she remembers a scary time she experienced in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. So playing this role hit home.

“I was in the food court one time and there was a guy trying to get my attention so that he could take me,” shared Collins.

The film crew has spent the week filming and will finish up Friday. They say with thousands of girls lured into human trafficking every year, they wanted to give people an idea of what to look for.

According to reports, many victims are usually children of sexual abuse. In the film, the predator is lurking on the internet.

“We go over internet safety with our kids at least once a year, often twice a year. We talk to them about what not to do on social media,” said Rebecca Wood.

Wood is the mother of Annabelle. She tells her kids to keep their social media accounts private, and never assume they know someone.

“We dont let them go meet people by themselves. Nor do we allow them to communicate with people online that we have not met personally,” said Wood.

Stroup says all of those are great tips, and now it’s up to him and his crew to spread the word.