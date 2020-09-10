Mayor-elect Lester Miller announces transitional team

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Mayor-elect Lester Miller named 30 community leaders to his transitional team at a meeting Thursday.

Miller formed the group to help solve certain issues in Macon-Bibb County.

“We’re going to be one Macon, and we’re going to speak with one voice,” Miller stated. “We’re going to take everyone from each part of the county and allow them to be part of this team, to allow their voices to be heard.”

Miller says during the next two months, his team will target areas of improvement.

“During the next 60 days, we will be focused on these 5 main areas I will mention,” Miller said. “Education, workforce development, public safety, economic development, tourism, and recreation, as well as inclusion and equality.”

Miller says he hopes the influence of each person will allow his administration to reach all parts of the community.

Henry Ficklin, a member of the new transitional team, says the group will use their talents to improve Macon-Bibb County.

“I’m going to be on several of the committees that deal with bringing people to gather, finance, and all of those. We really haven’t outlined all of them yet but I know that’s my focus and where I have a lot of expertise,” Ficklin said.

Robert Grant, a small business owner and Macon resident, went to the meeting to learn how the transitional team will benefit citizens. He hopes they will work with the new administration to solve problems.

“I’m just hoping and I have pretty good assurance that the new administration will be very cognizant of the upcoming issues and not reactive but proactive going into 2021.”

During his time as Mayor, Miller says he hopes to bring an amphitheater to Macon, and draw more attention to the Ocmulgee Mounds as well as Macon’s music history.