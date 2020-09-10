Mercer Music at Capricorn affiliated with GRAMMY Museum

The affiliation allows collaboration on educational and professional development programs and more.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer Music at Capricorn is now affiliated with the Los Angeles-based GRAMMY Museum. Mercer University President William Underwood made the announcement this week.

Underwood says the affiliation allows the two entities to collaborate on educational and professional development programs, share museum curricula and resources, participate in traveling exhibits, and develop internships.

Mercer Music is housed in the original Capricorn Sound Studios in downtown Macon. The studio captured the Southern rock sound of the 1970s, and produced music from the Allman Brothers Band, the Marshall Tucker Band, the Charlie Daniels Band and many more.

The 20,000-square-foot Mercer Music at Capricorn complex features:

  • A music incubator where musicians can rehearse, collaborate and grow
  • State-of-the-art commercial studios and production rooms for recording
  • A museum that tells the Capricorn story through digital, visual and audio storytelling
  • Offices, co-working space and meeting rooms for nonprofits and creatives

Mercer Music at Capricorn joins 20 other GRAMMY Museum university and cultural affiliates across the country. For more information on Mercer Music at Capricorn, visit capricorn.mercer.edu.

