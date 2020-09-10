Mercer University adjusts homecoming dates due to football schedule changes

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University is changing its Homecoming celebration this year to reflect a revised football schedule.

Mercer’s Homecoming celebration is moving from Nov. 6-8 to Oct. 29-31. And Mercer will play Abilene Christian University of the NCAA Division I Southland Conference at 3:00pm on October 31st.

According to a Mercer news release, student-related Homecoming events will continue. Some of the events will have a revised format reflecting physical distancing and masking requirements.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University will not hold indoor alumni events associated with Homecoming. This includes the annual Half Century Club gathering, the Class of 1970 and other class reunions, and the Alumni Awards Dinner.

“After much discussion and consideration, and at the risk of disappointing those who were looking forward to November, we have decided that our Homecoming 2020 plans for alumni and friends were not feasible due to the current environment,” said Jill Kinsella, associate vice president for the Office of Alumni Services. “We look forward to reuniting with our loyal alumni and friends when we are able.”

The University’s Board of Trustees, which typically meets the week of Homecoming, will receive a separate communication regarding this fall’s meeting.