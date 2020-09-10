New electric vehicle charging station in Milledgeville

The new electric vehicle charger located in the Burger King parking lot at 2478 North Columbia Street.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Power is hoping to fill an electric vehicle charging gap in Baldwin County. There is now a new electric vehicle charger located in the Burger King parking lot at 2478 North Columbia Street in Milledgeville.

Drivers will be able to charge for free for the month of September.

According to a Georgia Power news release, the chargers will be able to support local drivers at Georgia College. It will also give drivers a boost along Highway 441 between I-20 and Macon.

Georgia Power says the installation represents the newest technology in EV fast chargers, offering charging speeds up to 125kW and adding 100 miles in 12 minutes Earlier in the month, Georgia Power installed a charger in Lavonia.

Georgia Power now has 39 fast-charger installations, and the company plans to invest $6 million over the next three years in fast-charging EV infrastructure. Learn more at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EV.