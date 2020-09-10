Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A US district judge sentenced a Macon man to prison for his possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition during the execution of a state search warrant. This is according to Charles Peeler, the US attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

According to a news release, 29-year-old Jonathan Duneil Blash was sentenced on Tuesday. The judge handed Blash a 27-month prison sentence followed by three years supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The federal system offers no parole.

History of incident

On February 10, 2019, Bibb County deputies executed a state search warrant for illegal drug activity at the Blash’s apartment. Deputies found a gun and ammunition.

Deputies also found drugs during the search. Blash — a convicted felon — admitted that he purchased the gun from someone off the street.