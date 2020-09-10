Publix makes $60k donation to Middle Georgia Community Food Bank

Publix presented a $60,000 check to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to help alleviate hunger for Hunger Action Month.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
1
According to a Publix news release, the need for food assistance has reached unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why Publix is providing support to hungry families through financial contributions, donations of fresh produce and milk, Publix’s in-store perishable food recovery program and its Food for Sharing register campaign.

Nationwide, the grocery chain is donating five million dollars, more than 11 million pounds of fresh produce and 500,000 gallons of milk.

“Millions of Americans aren’t sure where they will get their next meal, and as a food retailer, we can make a difference,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “It’s been our privilege at Publix to help people in need for many years, most recently with our new program supporting farmers, food banks and families hit particularly hard by the pandemic.”

As part of its perishable food recovery program, Publix associates collect unsalable dairy, deli, meat and produce items to give to member food banks and other nonprofits. Since 2011, Publix has donated more than 525 million pounds of food, equaling over 400 million meals.

Additionally, Publix customers can participate in the Food for Sharing campaign. It allows customers to make donations at checkout. Over the last 11 years, Publix customers have contributed almost $96 million toward hunger-relief efforts.

Customers are invited to make donations in stores Sept. 1 – 13.

