UPDATE (Thursday, September 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of Thursday, September 10, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/10/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  289,123 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 10.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 948 5107.48 25 83
Atkinson 423 5078.03 3 53
Bacon 547 4796.56 10 41
Baker 73 2342.75 3 16
Baldwin 1868 4204.56 55 138
Banks 419 2096.89 6 59
Barrow 1948 2255.07 43 224
Bartow 2621 2366.14 76 252
Ben Hill 689 4139.38 18 73
Berrien 417 2163.31 10 20
Bibb 5649 3712.78 146 799
Bleckley 400 3115.75 19 24
Brantley 321 1671.7 8 28
Brooks 492 3128.38 24 53
Bryan 966 2468.25 9 72
Bulloch 2540 3196.3 23 126
Burke 706 3159.97 9 78
Butts 596 2367.52 41 51
Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 44
Camden 1131 2097.4 7 40
Candler 389 3589.55 16 22
Carroll 2472 2057.96 63 151
Catoosa 986 1433.74 16 64
Charlton 590 4452.49 6 20
Chatham 7644 2616.23 132 703
Chattahoochee 1515 14094.33 2 13
Chattooga 657 2652.83 7 45
Cherokee 5338 2002.12 87 450
Clarke 4205 3240.12 36 188
Clay 115 4028.02 2 8
Clayton 6761 2217.9 149 625
Clinch 322 4837.74 5 25
Cobb 18155 2296.39 409 1648
Coffee 1893 4398.03 40 273
Colquitt 1848 4071.11 31 144
Columbia 3387 2135.14 53 169
Cook 528 3028.04 12 53
Coweta 2375 1562.49 34 112
Crawford 162 1324.83 4 27
Crisp 505 2265.69 17 64
Dade 228 1410.72 4 14
Dawson 745 2757.11 6 70
Decatur 1044 3966.26 22 81
DeKalb 17314 2182.93 333 1947
Dodge 357 1751.29 9 29
Dooly 300 2238.81 14 49
Dougherty 3049 3391.36 181 620
Douglas 3308 2177.66 68 375
Early 440 4336.68 32 34
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1224 1911.72 20 82
Elbert 529 2792.29 2 31
Emanuel 879 3878.4 26 64
Evans 392 3668.01 5 30
Fannin 516 1960.49 9 39
Fayette 1653 1406.28 44 87
Floyd 2593 2595.18 38 208
Forsyth 3463 1371.45 38 286
Franklin 639 2739.08 11 50
Fulton 25934 2359.39 550 2232
Gilmer 775 2466.82 9 75
Glascock 36 1190.08 2 4
Glynn 3269 3799.09 84 247
Gordon 1632 2811.42 34 108
Grady 707 2881.01 19 86
Greene 479 2559.17 21 54
Gwinnett 25495 2625.25 366 2538
Habersham 1423 3106.99 65 191
Hall 8266 4005.83 133 894
Hancock 373 4552.67 40 59
Haralson 378 1230.39 8 26
Harris 754 2172.16 21 82
Hart 460 1761.98 11 59
Heard 180 1455.13 5 12
Henry 4649 1938.17 90 188
Houston 2829 1801.46 73 352
Irwin 250 2650.27 4 30
Jackson 1711 2290.5 27 140
Jasper 201 1415.59 4 20
Jeff Davis 674 4449.43 14 43
Jefferson 728 4754.13 20 71
Jenkins 355 4139.46 27 60
Johnson 388 4016.15 18 52
Jones 496 1734.81 4 42
Lamar 337 1741.87 17 37
Lanier 279 2695.39 5 15
Laurens 1463 3093.28 54 123
Lee 662 2208.8 25 99
Liberty 981 1584.71 19 104
Lincoln 201 2473.85 7 24
Long 198 994.23 3 13
Lowndes 3652 3098.12 72 184
Lumpkin 795 2351.93 12 82
Macon 217 1670.77 10 46
Madison 597 1978.33 8 51
Marion 178 2146.39 6 19
McDuffie 541 2504.98 13 64
McIntosh 269 1846.64 7 24
Meriwether 510 2426.26 11 67
Miller 230 3990.28 1 10
Mitchell 742 3364.16 45 139
Monroe 618 2228.87 44 79
Montgomery 250 2710.32 4 19
Morgan 442 2309.54 2 32
Murray 737 1830.56 5 42
Muscogee 5678 2963.06 154 626
Newton 2417 2151.24 72 248
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16535 0 142 596
Oconee 640 1533.41 21 55
Oglethorpe 295 1935.7 11 43
Paulding 2530 1466.31 43 137
Peach 603 2202.74 19 96
Pickens 563 1679.09 8 53
Pierce 544 2783.32 14 64
Pike 291 1542.95 8 27
Polk 1302 2994.34 17 85
Pulaski 279 2561.28 11 34
Putnam 651 2974.64 21 66
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 305 1795.6 7 41
Randolph 325 4811.96 27 54
Richmond 6405 3167.03 143 525
Rockdale 1729 1820.77 32 198
Schley 101 1914.69 2 15
Screven 327 2352.52 9 40
Seminole 315 3869.78 8 23
Spalding 1238 1791.35 54 171
Stephens 914 3471.59 30 98
Stewart 402 6558.98 12 76
Sumter 893 3037.52 60 190
Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 724 2849.16 8 54
Taylor 174 2186.48 8 28
Telfair 363 2320.38 15 34
Terrell 324 3826.62 31 73
Thomas 1423 3202.72 58 158
Tift 1612 3948.08 52 202
Toombs 1197 4436.13 30 90
Towns 244 2027.59 7 34
Treutlen 232 3397.28 6 25
Troup 2674 3797.54 92 296
Turner 287 3553.74 21 48
Twiggs 173 2139.5 7 37
Union 542 2139.33 16 67
Unknown 2440 0 3 56
Upson 699 2660.12 59 73
Walker 1215 1745.44 26 58
Walton 1636 1707.47 49 156
Ware 1394 3888.1 49 157
Warren 124 2380.04 5 23
Washington 634 3122.85 7 42
Wayne 1030 3436.31 26 89
Webster 41 1607.84 2 10
Wheeler 232 2933.37 9 18
White 629 1980.6 17 87
Whitfield 4217 4028.78 55 223
Wilcox 229 2605.23 20 47
Wilkes 241 2406.63 3 27
Wilkinson 307 3442.09 17 55
Worth 517 2566.78 29 84
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,828,796 (2,542,594 reported molecular tests; 286,202 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 289,123* (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,062 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,204 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

